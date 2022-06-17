VIDEO: ‘Rock Burglar’ arrested following alleged 41 break-ins

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man known as the ‘Rock Burglar’ was arrested Friday after damaging several businesses with rocks.

Murfreesboro Police said thanks to ongoing old-fashioned police work, Jalen Ellison, 28, was taken into custody after an attempted break-in at Koji Express Japanese Grill located at 1010 Memorial Blvd., on Friday morning.

According to the preliminary investigation, an officer patrolling the area noticed broken glass on the ground next to the drive-thru around 5 a.m. The officer said a rock had been thrown through a double-pane glass door pane. The burglar did not enter the restaurant.

Another officer reportedly saw Ellison getting into a car on Maple Street behind the business and conducted a probable cause traffic stop. He was then arrested and taken to police headquarters and interviewed.

MPD said they believe Ellison is responsible for at least 41 business break-ins since Nov. 23 in Murfreesboro. One of the latest break-ins reportedly occurred at Andy Frozen Custard on Franklin Road on Thursday at 4 a.m. Evidence related to that break-in was found in Ellison’s car.

Ellison now faces two counts of burglary to a business. However, MPD said additional charges are possible. He has been booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.