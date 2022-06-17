Advertisement

TBI: Burned body found inside vehicle in Cumberland Co.

A TBI spokesperson said the identity of the body is unknown at this time pending an autopsy.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents said they are investigating after a burned body was found in Cumberland County.

The body was found inside a vehicle in the 6400 block of Dunbar Road in Cumberland County Thursday night, according to TBI officials.

At this time, a TBI spokesperson said the identity of the body is unknown pending an autopsy.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and TBI investigators.

