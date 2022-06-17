Pedestrian hit-and-run investigation shuts down I-24/I-65 split

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on I-24 on Friday morning.

According to police, a black SUV struck a person on I-25 South between the Fern Avenue overpass and the I-65 split in Nashville.

Police said the individual walked onto the interstate from a wooded area before being hit by the SUV and several other vehicles, who all stayed at the scene to help the person. The black SUV drove off a few minutes later.

The whole area of the interstate was closed as detectives looked for evidence in the crash, mainly to identify the vehicle that fled the scene and to remove the body from the roadway.

Commuters were being routed onto I-65 for most of the morning, until around 5 a.m., when the interstate split was reopened.

