NMAAM hosting Black Music Month event on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people are expected Saturday to help celebrate Black Music Month on Broadway.

The National Museum of African American Music is hosting a community day event.

There will be musical performances at Fifth and Broadway along with several special guests and DJs.

The museum is also opening its new exhibit, Rhythm of the Nation, to mark its one-year anniversary.

“It takes you through all genres of music from R&B to hip hop to gospel,” National Museum of African American Music COO Dion Brown said. “It just takes you on a journey throughout the whole museum. It is a one of a kind, the only one in America, and it’s right here in Nashville.”

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can register for specific free events on the museum’s website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.