Mount Juliet opens community center for heat stricken residents

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - As severe heat impacts Middle Tennessee, Mt. Juliet is opening a room in its community center for people to get out of the sun.

It’s responding to residents at a nearby apartment complex experiencing air conditioning issues.

“I think it’s great that they’ve done that, especially the people working outside,” Karla Bailey said, who spent the afternoon with her granddaughters at the city’s splash pad.

The Charles Daniels Park Community Center will have a designated conference room open where water and A/C will be provided during park hours, the city says.

As of Thursday evening, employees at the center said only a couple of people had taken advantage of the space, but it will stay open until the weather cools off.

“I love it, and I’m not surprised. Everybody has been there for each other, and I feel like this being a small town in a big city, you get to feel that when they offer stuff like that, so it’s nice,” Mt. Juliet resident Matt Drahl said.

Drahl, much like Bailey, spent the afternoon behind the community center at the playground.

“This park is right on the way home from school, so every day [my daughter’s] been asking. Every day this week, I’ve been telling her no, so I had to cave eventually,” Drahl said, laughing.

In Nashville, the protocol for opening a mobile or stationary cooling station is a heat index of 110 degrees or multiple heat-related injuries, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

They tell News 4 that protocol hasn’t been met.

The Metro Action Commission does have a summer cooling program, offering A/C units and fans to Nashville residents who qualify, and right now, the demand is high.

