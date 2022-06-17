Missing man found dead in lake

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man reported missing Thursday night was found deceased in a lake.

Mount Juliet officials said the victim was reported missing Thursday evening by marina management and boat slip neighbors around 11:15 p.m. at the marina located at 9120 Saundersville Road.

A witness told officials that they last saw the individual while he was eating and drinking alcohol near the dock edge. The victim’s chair was later found in the water, and his items were reportedly still on a table nearby. Marina management and boat slip neighbors said they became concerned that the missing individual may have fallen into the water and drowned, so they notified the police department.

Overnight, authorities said, officers searched around the marina and boat slips, including contacting family and friends, in hopes of finding the missing individual. After Wilson County Emergency Management divers arrived Friday morning, they located the individual below to water surface and under the boat slip’s dock.

According to the preliminary investigation, detectives said they do not suspect any criminal activity associated with the man’s death.

No information regarding the individual’s identity has been released due to ongoing efforts to contact the victim’s family.

