International students bring baby formula from Europe to help families impacted by shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With the most recent pause in production of EleCare formula at Abbott Laboratories in Michigan, the nationwide baby formula shortage will continue to see an impact.

To combat these tough times, international students participating in the U.S. Department of State’s BridgeUSA program are helping families get over the hurdle.

“I feel like as one-day future moms it is our responsibility to help these moms that are now in bid need,” Blanka Adamova, a student from the Czech Republic, said.

This week the students were in Nashville training with Southwestern Advantage.

Before heading to their host families for the summer, they decided to visit the Pregnancy Care Center in Old Hickory and donate 30 boxes of formula.

“We have daily calls from either our clients who are looking for formula or just the community,” Rachel Ropiecki, Client Services Director with Pregnancy Care Center, said. “We are very active in our community and people know they can come here as a resource. It will be a real treat to tell them yes, we have formula, come in.”

Traveling all the way from Bulgaria, one student packed an extra suitcase and brought the donation safely to the U.S.

“It is an international flight from Europe to here, I was expecting an extra fee. I was reaching in my pocket for my card and the guy was like you are good to go,” Vasil Chakardakov, a student from Bulgaria, said.

The students said they are happy to make a difference and hope this move inspires others to do the same.

“It wasn’t really easy to bring it all the way from Europe, but God wanted us to be here,” Adamova said.

