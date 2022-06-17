Hot car dangers in summertime heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Even though we’re going to cool off a bit this weekend, it’s still important to keep your guard up and be vigilant in the heat-- especially when it comes to your car.

It only takes 10 minutes for the temperature to go up nearly 20 degrees inside a car that’s not running.

Even on a beautiful 80-degree day, the temperature inside a car can hit 109 degrees in just 20 minutes. In 40 minutes, it can hit 118 degrees. And in an hour, it’s over 120 degrees inside a car-- even with the windows cracked.

That’s why law enforcement warns to never leave kids or pets alone in a car-- even for just a few minutes while you’re running inside a store.

A child’s body temperature can rise five times faster than an adult’s, and it’s even faster for dogs.

Experts also warn you to keep your cars locked if you have young children in your home, even if you park in a garage. Last year, 25% of hot car deaths happened when a child played and got into a car without the parent or guardian even knowing.

