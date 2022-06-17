Heavy storms sneak up on Middle Tennessee, leave damage behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The recent heat wave has dominated the lives of Middle Tennesseans for the last week as temperatures hovered around, and even surpassed, historic levels.

With abnormal heat, comes the ever-looming possibility of an unstable weather system popping up, should a cold front move through...even briefly.

This scenario showed itself on Friday morning, as a temperature drop moved through the region, causing a line of severe storms to fire off from the west and move eastward across the Midstate.

High winds caused serious damage in Murfreeesboro. Tree on house 406 Kings Hwy, tree down 511 Dr. MLK, Satellite Dish on car 168 Chaffin PL, trees down on Medical Ctr. Pkwy, tree on road/power line 517 Sunset. City street crew enroute. pic.twitter.com/OVJT2wSYI0 — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) June 17, 2022

Neighborhoods in West Nashville saw trees uprooted and laid across roadways. Murfreesboro PD reported satellite dishes down from rooftops and large trees on top of homes. Spring Hill Police had to close Main Street for a large tree that was laying across the entire road.

The strong storms also brought some power outages in certain areas. At one point, 20,000 customers were without power in Clarksville and 15,000 reported not having any working electricity in Metro Nashville. Williamson County residents also saw some power issues, with roughly 7,000 customers without power.

By noon, the storms had passed through the Midstate, with festival-goers in Manchester seeing the last of the rain move out from Bonnaroo.

The last of the storm clouds hover over Bonnaroo on Friday. (Stephanie Petty)

Dickson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a woman was hit by a falling tree and taken to a local hospital while the storms traveled through Middle Tennessee. There is no further information regarding her condition at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.