First Alert Forecast: More heat, a little less humidity with possible T-storms

It’s going to be another hot and muggy day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s this afternoon.

A cold front is going to push through today and we’ll have a better chance at a shower or thunderstorm late this morning and going into this afternoon. With all that humidity still in place, any thunderstorm that does develop could bring heavy rain and damaging winds along with it. As the front drops to our south tonight we’ll see the humidity begin to fall and temperatures will drop into the 60s in some spots by tomorrow morning.

Most of us are going to break the heat wave this weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Both days are going to feature plenty of sunshine and significantly lower humidity! All in all, it’s looking like a fantastic weekend.

A new blast of heat will move into the Mid State on Monday with temperatures back in the mid to upper 90s for the afternoon. The good news is that the humidity won’t make an immediate comeback early in the week.

That lack of humidity will just allow temperatures to climb even higher in the days following with highs that will try a push into the triple digits on Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the end of next week, it will start to get noticeably more humid as temperatures look to stay in the upper 90s to near the triple digits.

