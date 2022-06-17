Firefighters rescue dog from house fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department were able to save a canine from a burning house in South Nashville on Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home on Jasmin Drive in the Paragon Mills neighborhood in the early morning hours on Friday. The house was empty except for one dog, who firefighters were able to pull from the smoking brick house.

An exit hole was created through the roof of the home to suffocate the fire and let smoke out. The extent of the damage was mostly to the back wall of the home.

NFD believes the fire started on a desk in the home, although the exact cause is still under investigation.

Fire crews work a house fire in South Nashville. (WSMV)

