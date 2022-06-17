Advertisement

CPD investigate fatal multi-vehicle crash


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, a fatal car crash involving multiple vehicles occurred in Clarksville.

Clarksville Police Department officials said the crash took place on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. in front of Applebee’s Grill. There were multiple injuries reported; however, the status of the victims is unknown now. Authorities said first responders and EMS are treating the victims.

CPD added that the southbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. would remain shut down as they investigate the scene and that the public should find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared.

No other information was released to the public at this time.

