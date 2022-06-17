Columbia man faces federal charges after running over Franklin officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Columbia man accused of running over a Franklin Police officer during a traffic stop now faces federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

A federal indictment unsealed on Wednesday charges Roy Gene Nicholson III, 26, with drug distribution and firearm charges, U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said. Nicholson was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was arrested Wednesday by the United States Marshals Service and is in federal custody.

The charges are the result of an incident on April 24 when Nicholson was stopped on Interstate 65 by a Franklin Police officer.

According to the indictment, when the officer approached the car, he saw a pistol on the front passenger seat and smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer tried to detain Nicholson and a physical struggled ensued. Nicholson was able to re-enter his vehicle and as two officers tried to remove him from the car, he accelerated, dragging both officers for a distance and knocking them to the ground. The legs of one officer were run over by the vehicle as it sped away.

Nicholson was later arrested about one mile away and was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, marijuana and more than $3,600 in cash. A pink backpack found on a nearby sidewalk contained around 200 grams of marijuana and plastic baggies. Officers had seen the pink backpack in Nicholson’s car during the earlier attempt to arrest him.

If convicted in federal court, Nicholson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

