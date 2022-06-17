Celebrating fathers who go above and beyond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Father’s day is this weekend.

Dad’s and Mom’s sons and daughters take the opportunity to celebrate the guy who brings his style to the family.

Nashville’s Willis Family made it clear Dad Duane deserved a note for excellence in our story.

For 11 years, he’s helped raise his daughter, Emma Grace, finding a way to deal patiently and lovingly with Down Syndrome every day.

“She has so much energy, she’s just my little sparkplug, and she’s just like any other kid, just wants to run around and be with her friends.”

Duane’s wife, Reisha, is happy to have help.

Mom’s might matter most, but she says it would be difficult without Dad.

“Dad does bedtime every night; that’s Dad’s time.”

This brief salute to Father shows they’re not something we can forget.

And hopefully, either is the appreciation they get back from their child.

