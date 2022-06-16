VUMC offers tips to avoid heat-related emergencies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As summer temperatures continue to rise in and around the Mid State, Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials offered the public tips on how to beat the heat.

Officials said as the temperature enters into the 100s, it is essential to take care of your health. Jared McKinney, MD, associate professor of Emergency Medicine and medical doctor for the Event Medicine division of LifeFlight said he is used to treating heat emergencies. McKinney said he typically sees two heat emergencies: heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion is the most common McKinney said he sees. This can be brought on by dehydration and associated with headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, and cool, usually damp skin.

Heat stroke is considered the most severe heat emergency, according to McKinney. It is defined as a body temperature over 104 degrees and changes in mental status, including irrational behavior, extreme confusion, and rapid, shallow breathing.

“Victims of heat exhaustion should know when to call it quits for the day,” said McKinney. “If you are feeling light-headed or dizzy or experience headache, nausea, vomiting, or other concerning symptoms, please get out of the heat and seek a place to cool down.”

McKinney added that alcohol could also intensify the consequences of exposure to the heat and worsen dehydration, which can lead to impaired judgment and lack of recognition of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion. It can also interfere with the body’s ability to sweat, a natural cooling mechanism.

The first step toward treating heat-related illness is to cool the body and infuse appropriate fluids for re-hydration. This means alcohol should not be consumed instead of water or electrolyte-replacing sports drinks, said McKinney.

As a preventive measure, people should drink water even if they don’t feel thirsty. This is because you are often already dehydrated when you feel thirsty.

Vanderbilt emergency physicians offered these tips to help “beat the summer heat”:

Avoid prolonged direct exposure to bright sunlight—take a time out in the shade, wear a broad-brimmed hat, or shield yourself from the sun in another way.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing.

Drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids. Alcohol predisposes people to heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Remember that some people are more vulnerable than others: the very young, the very old, and people taking diuretics or anti-hypertensive medications have a greater risk from the heat.

Know the symptoms of heat problems: “Just not feeling right,” --lethargy, dizziness, trouble concentrating, and slurred speech are common early symptoms.

Know how to respond to heat problems: Get the affected person to a cool area out of the direct sunlight, keep them wet with cool water or wet towels, and turn a fan on them to help cool the body. If the person quickly feels better, no further medical attention is likely needed. However, if symptoms persist, get the person to a doctor.

