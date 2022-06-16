Senator Blackburn introduce Political BIAS Emails Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - United States Senator Marsha Blackburn, along with several other lawmakers, introduced the Political Bias in Algorithm Sorting Emails Act.

Blackburn said the legislation would hold Big Tech platforms accountable for using biased algorithms that take control away from consumers and alter how users see emails from political campaigns.

This bill was proposed after a non-partisan report that came out earlier this year found that Google’s algorithm marked nearly 70 percent of emails from Republican campaigns during the 2020 election as spam compared to only 8 percent of emails from Democrat campaigns.

“It is unacceptable for Big Tech to discreetly tip the scale in their direction and take advantage of consumers by altering the viewing preference for certain political emails. They are not the arbiters of free thought,” said Blackburn. “This legislation will help put control back into the hands of consumers and work to ensure Big Tech’s extensive history of censoring conservative voices comes to an end.”

Blackburn went on to say that the legislation would also create more transparency for consumers by revealing the censoring practices Big Tech platforms, such as Google, use to filter certain emails.

Senators John Thune, Mitch McConnell, John Barrasso, Roy Blunt, Joni Ernst, and Rick Scott all backed Blackburn’s Wednesday bill proposal.

“I’ve long believed that Congress should hold Big Tech accountable to the users who rely on its platforms – for everything from email to social media – and empower those consumers to make their own online decisions, free from Big Tech’s heavy hand,” said Thune. “I’m proud to lead this effort that would prohibit large online platforms from censoring emails through filtered algorithms – a process that ultimately discriminates against political campaigns. Consumers should be able to choose what they want to see, not Google. It’s long past time for Big Tech to be held accountable for its blatant bias, and this bill would be an important step in that direction.”

“Republicans won’t sit back and allow Big Tech to be a pawn for the Left,” said Scott. “Any suppression of conservative candidates is unacceptable. The Political BIAS Emails Act is an important step to hold Big Tech accountable for its attempts to silence conservative voices and increase transparency between large email platforms and political campaigns.”

