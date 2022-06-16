NFD reports over 30 calls regarding heat-related struggles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Nashville man tells News4 how the heat got the best of him a couple of summers ago.

The high temperatures are no joke in Middle Tennessee. Nashville Fire told News4 they responded to 15 calls Wednesday for people who were all struggling in the heat wave.

82-year-old Herman Brady said he experienced a similar problem a few summers ago, so in this heat wave. Unfortunately, Brady can’t get around like he used to, so in this heat wave, it’s not too bad that the shade of his front porch is about as far as he’ll go.

“It’s essential, especially the water, because one year it got so hot, I had just about a heat stroke. And I fell out from the lack of water,” Brady told News4.

Brady said he still remembers spending seven days in the hospital.

“I just went out and had to go into rehab to try and get all the salt back I had lost and all that stuff.”

Brady has been in Nashville since the 50′s and said it only took one summer scare for him to take this weather severe, even if his concerns at his age feel a little more cut and dry.

“No, it wasn’t that hot when I first got here,” Brady said. “I just need to get one foot in front of the other; it doesn’t matter how hot, how cold.”

NFD said they have now responded to a total of 31 heat-related calls so far this week and reminded the public to be mindful of the clear and present danger of heat exhaustion and, even worse, heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion can be brought on by dehydration and associated with headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, and cool, usually damp skin.

Heat stroke is considered the most severe heat emergency. It is defined as a body temperature over 104 degrees and changes in mental status, including irrational behavior, extreme confusion, and rapid, shallow breathing.

If you think you’re having a heat stroke, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.