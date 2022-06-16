NES suspends June power disconnections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service will not shut off customers’ power for the remainder of June, regardless of their payment status.

Thursday was another day in the feels-like triple digits for Nashville. “It’s sort of like you’re in a nightmare,” Dan Ogan said as he walked from the grocery store to the parking lot.

In the wake of the heat wave, NES announced they will suspend disconnections until July 1. “I think that’s a great thing for the community,” Ogan said.

According to an NES spokesperson, roughly 36,000 customers are behind on their bills, but through June, power will stay on even if a customer were to miss a payment.

“That’s good,” Debra Elliot said. “For many people, you must scratch down to survive because everything is so expensive.”

NES has not suspended late fees. Therefore, customers will still incur a 5% charge if they miss a payment.

