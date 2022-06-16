Nashville not selected to host World Cup games in 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville was not selected a host city in the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA announced the host cities on Thursday afternoon.

The selections were made by regions of Canada, Mexico and the United States, which are jointly hosting the tournament.

The cities in the east region selected include: Toronto, Foxborough (Boston area), Philadelphia, Miami, East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York City area).

The cities in the central region selected include: Kansas City, Missouri, Arlington, Texas (Dallas area), Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey, Mexico and Mexico City.

The cities in the west selected were: Vancouver, British Columbia, Seattle, Washington, Santa Clara, California (San Francisco area), California, Inglewood, California (Los Angeles area), Guadalajara, Mexico.

If Nashville is selected to host, it could bring people from all over the world to Music City for the month-long event.

The tournament is a major international spectacle that includes 48 teams competing in 80 matches.

Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle and Kansas City are hosting the World Cup for the first time.

Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver and Orlando, Florida, joined Nashville as finalist cities not picked.

Butch Spyridon of Nashville’s Convention and Visitors Corporation said the Tennessee Titans have been a great partner is this opportunity, providing FIFA with two options.

“One of the first comments they made was what a great job, Nissan, Titans staff does with soccer games,” Spyridon explained. “It’s the largest NFL stadium soccer field out there, so they bought in on that. And the titans have been very transparent where we are with the new and they’ve also committed to keeping Nissan Stadium up to a good standard, if we have to use the current stadium…if we lose, we lose, but I wouldn’t ever blame any one thing.”

Spyridon also said he is proud of how Nashville stood up and stood out for this World Cup bid, and if Nashville is not chosen, they will focus on hosting the Super Bowl and the Rugby World Cup next.

An economics professor at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville performed a study, estimating the economic impact for hosting to be more than $600 million economic, which would be the biggest impact for anything Nashville has ever done.

“Of all the efforts we’ve done on trying to be a more international destination, this is like the good housekeeping seal of approval,” Spyridon said. “It says yes this is an international destination when FIFA looks on you favorably.”

Spyridon said he would be disappointed if Nashville is not chosen because it will be a missed opportunity for FIFA to take advantage of how we do events and grow the sport in this part of the country.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.