Nashville local wins International Songwriting Competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When it comes to making it in music in Nashville, the saying is it’s a ten-year town of hard work before that’s likely to happen.

Belmont’s Stephanie Middleton graduated nine years ago, and signs of recent success show she’s getting close.

Off stage, she’s Belmont Graduate Stephanie Middleton; on stage, performing and writing songs, she’s Notelle.

After nine years of writing, thousands of songs, and mostly rejection, the beat went on; she had just won the International Songwriters Competition.

It’s a massive step toward tremendous success.

“I’m not homeless, so that’s a good standard, it’s true, and I’m okay with that.”

Her story is the story of Music City; talent is no guarantee to the big time.

Just like the past nine years, she’s okay with that.

Her songs are great; she’d love a spot at the Ryman but remains happy if she keeps writing.

“I want to keep up writing songs and pay my bills.”

Music is my passion. But no part of the equation is quitting.

