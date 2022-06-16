Advertisement

Motorcyclist crashes Harley, dies in Rutherford County

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Christiana early Thursday morning.

According to THP, 34-year-old Cody Derrington of Bell Buckle, TN, was traveling west on Barfield Crescent Road, riding a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle around 5 a.m. Derrington rode through the intersection at Armstrong Valley Road/Midland Road and flipped his bike, possible striking a tree.

Derrington’s Harley came to rest on a driveway off the road and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to THP.

