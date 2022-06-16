Man wanted in Wilson Co. barricaded in Nashville residence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A standoff between one man and several police departments is underway in West Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police said officers are assisting Wilson County Sheriff’s Department personnel in locating and apprehending a man wanted on outstanding warrants in Wilson County.

Authorities said the investigation led them to an Annex Ave residence where it is believed that the suspect is inside. Police are currently making announcements outside the home, hoping to have him come out.

No information regarding what the warrants are for has been announced.

This is a breaking news story; we will update it as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.