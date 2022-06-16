Man shot during dice game in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in Antioch on Thursday morning.

According to police, a group of men were playing dice behind the Title Max shop on Murfreesboro Pike around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Someone in the group opened fire and officers nearby overheard and responded to the scene.

Police said at least 30 shots were fired and one man was shot in the lower back and discovered in a car leaving the scene. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Gunfire behind a storefront on Murfreesboro Pike. (WSMV)

Police are looking into what caused the shooting as the investigation moves forward.

