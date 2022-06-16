KSP investigates 23-year-old found dead

CADIZ, KY. (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police confirmed that they began a death investigation Thursday.

KSP said Post 1 received a call from Trigg County Dispatch just after 1:30 a.m. requesting assistance with a death investigation. Officers then arrived at 2237 South Road, where they located a man pronounced dead by the Trigg County Coroner.

Authorities identified the deceased as Kevin J. Croft, 23, of Hopkinsville, KY. Preliminary autopsy results revealed no signs of fatal trauma; however, the cause of death remains under investigation.

KSP asked anyone who had contact with the deceased within the last 24 hours to contact KSP, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

