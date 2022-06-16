KSP investigates 23-year-old found dead
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADIZ, KY. (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police confirmed that they began a death investigation Thursday.
KSP said Post 1 received a call from Trigg County Dispatch just after 1:30 a.m. requesting assistance with a death investigation. Officers then arrived at 2237 South Road, where they located a man pronounced dead by the Trigg County Coroner.
Authorities identified the deceased as Kevin J. Croft, 23, of Hopkinsville, KY. Preliminary autopsy results revealed no signs of fatal trauma; however, the cause of death remains under investigation.
KSP asked anyone who had contact with the deceased within the last 24 hours to contact KSP, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
