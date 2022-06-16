I-40 shooting suspects apprehended following high speed chase

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were arrested Thursday after firing shots at a car traveling on I-40 West.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday; that the Emergency Communication Dispatch Center received calls from motorists stating that a blue Chevy Suburban was firing shots into a gold passenger vehicle while traveling on I-40 West in Cookeville. A BOLO of the suspect vehicle was then issued to troopers. Trooper Doug Foster and Donnie Clark immediately initiated stationary observation at the 291-mile marker westbound.

According to officials, Trooper Foster attempted to stop the suspect vehicle at the 290 MM westbound off-ramp. The car reportedly then pulled over to the shoulder and then accelerated. A high-speed pursuit was then initiated onto S.R. 70 west until the fleeing vehicle lost control and exited the roadway striking a telephone pole.

As a result of the crash, THP said the passenger was ejected, and the driver fled the scene on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the driver was apprehended. THP identified 34-year-old Samuel Edwards as the driver and 31-year-old Erica Lynn as the passenger. Both are reportedly convicted felons and were found to have handguns. Officials said a further search revealed approximately one-half of an ounce of meth.

Authorities said Edwards was charged with felony evading arrest by motor vehicle, felon in possession of a handgun, felony possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, leaving a scene of a crash with injury, resisting arrest, driving on revoked for DUI 5th, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI 6th, and vehicular assault.

Lynn was charged with Felon in possession of a handgun, a handgun during the commission of a felony, and control of schedule 2 and 6 drugs for resale. Both individuals were taken into custody and were transported to a local hospital for injuries from the crash.

The FBI reportedly adopted the case due to the suspects’ criminal history. THP Criminal Investigation Division conducted interviews and secured statements from the witnesses to further charge the suspects with state charges for the weapons discharge.

