Hamilton County fugitive arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted in Hamilton County was arrested by Metro Police Wednesday.

MNPD said South Precinct detectives arrested Carleo McElvain, 23, near an Apache Trail apartment building and recovered a pistol stolen during an April 14th robbery on Atrium Way.

According to information regarding McElvain’s whereabouts, detectives saw him getting into the passenger seat of a silver Dodge Challenger. As officers attempted to apprehend the car, McElvain fled on foot; however, he was soon found hiding between parked vehicles. The stolen gun, a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol, was wedged in the Challenger’s passenger seat.

Man arrested in Nashville (MNPD)

McElvain is charged locally with theft of a firearm, felon in possession of a handgun, and evading arrest. Officials said he is on Hamilton County’s top 12 most wanted list for 16 separate charges, including robbery, aggravated burglary, and felon in possession of a firearm.

