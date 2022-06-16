FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat and humidity continue for most of the day

We remain under a First Alert Weather Day today with the same story of heat and humidity as the past couple of days.

Temperatures will stretch into the mid and upper 90s once again and with the humidity, it will feel more like we’re well into the triple digits this afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of the Mid State through 7pm this evening. Tonight, is going to be warm and humid again with lows in the mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

As we head into our Friday, we’re still expecting a hot day with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. However, with a cold front passing through the Mid State in the afternoon we’ll see more clouds and even a passing shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the day.

It won’t be quite as humid as the last couple of days, but heat index values will still be right around 100° in the afternoon.

Some spots will look to break the heat wave on Saturday with temperatures around 90 in the afternoon. Saturday is also looking much less humid with plenty of sunshine to go around for the day.

The humidity will stay in check on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Another wave of intense heat will start up on Monday with temperatures climbing back into the mid and upper 90s in the afternoon. Looks like we’ll be able to hold that humid air off for at least another day as well.

The humidity will slowly creep back into the picture through the middle of next week, but it’s not looking quite as humid as what we’ve seen this week. It’s looking like we’ll have a better chance of making a run at the triple digits next week.

