FIFA to announce 2026 World Cup host cities today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Here is the big question of the day: Will Nashville be a World Cup city?

That question will be answered this afternoon as FIFA announces where the 2026 tournament will be played.

The games are still four years away, but whether some of them will be played in Nashville will be revealed today.

It could bring people from all over the world to Music City for the month-long event.

The tournament is a major international spectacle that includes 48 teams competing in 80 matches.

Right now, 17 U.S. cities are in the running to host the games across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

FIFA is expected to choose 10-12 host cities in the Unites States.

Butch Spyridon of Nashville’s Convention and Visitors Corporation said the Tennessee Titans have been a great partner is this opportunity, providing FIFA with two options.

“One of the first comments they made was what a great job, Nissan, Titans staff does with soccer games,” Spyridon explained. “It’s the largest NFL stadium soccer field out there, so they bought in on that. And the titans have been very transparent where we are with the new and they’ve also committed to keeping Nissan Stadium up to a good standard, if we have to use the current stadium…if we lose, we lose, but I wouldn’t ever blame any one thing.”

Spyridon also said he is proud of how Nashville stood up and stood out for this World Cup bid, and if Nashville is not chosen, they will focus on hosting the Super Bowl and the Rugby World Cup next.

An economics professor at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville performed a study, estimating the economic impact for hosting to be more than $600 million economic, which would be the biggest impact for anything Nashville has ever done.

“Of all the efforts we’ve done on trying to be a more international destination, this is like the good housekeeping seal of approval,” Spyridon said. “It says yes this is an international destination when FIFA looks on you favorably.”

Spyridon said he would be disappointed if Nashville is not chosen because it will be a missed opportunity for FIFA to take advantage of how we do events and grow the sport in this part of the country.

The announcement is expected today at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.