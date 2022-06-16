Advertisement

Car fire nearly burns home in West Nashville

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were able to save a home in the Sylvan Park neighborhood on Thursday morning.

According to firefighters at the scene, a restored antique vehicle caught fire just before 3 a.m. on Thursday and was quickly spreading to the home. When fire crews arrived, the side of the home in the 5200 block of Dakota Avenue was in flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the side of the house, although there is heavy exterior damage and the vehicle is completely destroyed. The man who lives there was able to get outside without injury.

A man watches as fire crews work to save his house from a fire in West Nashville.
A man watches as fire crews work to save his house from a fire in West Nashville.(WSMV)

The investigation into what caused the car to catch fire continues.

