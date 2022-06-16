Agency struggling to keep up with demand for air conditioning units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local organization is struggling to keep up with the sudden spike in demand for air conditioning units.

The Metro Action Commission is now asking for help to provide them for those in needs.

The commission has given away more than double its usual amount at this point and they don’t know if they can keep up with the requests.

“We do have some,” Lisa McCrady, Director of Communications for Metro Action Commission, said.

What normally would be a garage full of air conditioning units has now dwindled to about 10.

“With heat conditions they way that they are now, more people are in need of air conditioning units,” McCrady said.

McCrady leads a program focused on providing air conditioning units to people in need.

“Seniors who are 62 and older with a medical condition such as asthma, COPD or high blood pressure, some of those illnesses that if they are in a warm environment it would jeopardize their health,” McCrady said.

With temperatures now over 90 for days, dozens of people are at risk and McCrady said this year’s supply isn’t going very far.

“All of last summer, which was fairly mild, we gave out 48 units and as or right now, just a little over a month into the program, we’ve given out 39,” McCrady said.

That’s more than double the amount they had given out at this point last year. McCrady said most of those units were given away in the last three days.

“When you have long stretches of heat, that is very dangerous and very miserable for a lot of people, so we are getting way more requests coming in,” McCrady said.

With about five requests a day and only one more shipment of air conditioning units on the way, McCrady said they could soon be in trouble.

“We are down to our last 11 that we have, and we have about nine applications that are currently in, and we anticipate that would only get higher,” McCrady said.

You can contact the Metro Action Commission if you would like to help.

