Tree companies continue to work through blazing temps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While some may have a chance to avoid the hot temperatures by keeping cool inside, those who work outside must brave the heat.

Chopping down branches is a job within itself, but on a blazing day, the job is more intense.

“I bring an extra change of clothes with me because about halfway through the day I am dripping wet,” Austin’s Tree Company owner Austin Robinett said.

Robinett teamed up with Kyle Crossland, owner of Life and Limb Tree Care, for a job on Wednesday in south Nashville.

As they worked against the heat, working as a pair made things quicker.

“We try to start at eight and then get done as early as possible because it gets hot,” Crossland said.

But even starting early has its challenges.

“We are super sweaty. We are messing with chainsaws and when you are sweaty with a chainsaw you have to be careful because it could slip,” Crossland said.

“You’ll find it more difficult to use your PPE. Your safety glasses get super sweaty,” Robinett said.

Despite it all, they’re staying hydrated and sawing through the difficulties.

“We can’t stop working because it’s hot. We still got bills to pay like everyone else,” Crossland said.

