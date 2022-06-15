Advertisement

Power affected in Clarksville after construction crew hits power line

An excavator clipped a power line in Clarksville.
An excavator clipped a power line in Clarksville.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue squad responded to a construction site on Wednesday morning for a damaged power line.

According to MCFR, stations 15 and 16 were called to Highway 149 and River Road when an excavator became caught in a power line that stretched across the highway.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation was working to restore power to the affected area.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue logo
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue logo

