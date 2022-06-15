Advertisement

Police: Shooter claims fatal shooting in Germantown area was self-defense

By Mary Alice Royse and Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a claim of self-defense after a man was fatally shot on Tuesday night at a storage unit in Germantown.

Police said Carlos Washington, 47, was fatally shot at the unit on Monroe Street. A 48-year-old woman was taken into custody following the shooting.

The woman claimed Washington put her in a chokehold during an argument in their car. The woman retrieved her firearm and shot Washington once before getting out of the vehicle.

Police will present the investigation’s findings to the District Attorney’s Office.

Shooting in Germantown
Shooting in Germantown(News4)

