Police: Man killed in hit and run overnight found Monday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police identified a man who was hit and killed while walking along the road Monday.

Crash Unit Investigators with Metro Nashville Police said a passerby reported seeing the man’s body Monday morning and called the police. The preliminary investigation revealed that he was walking along or crossing the far left southbound lane of Old Hickory Boulevard between First Boulevard and the I-40 West entrance ramp when he was hit by an unknown vehicle and thrown to the center median, where he struck the guardrail.

MNPD said it appeared that the crash occurred sometime during the night; however, he was not found until Monday at 7:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, authorities identified the victim as James Michael Miller, 39, of Nashville.

Officials added that there were no sidewalks or crosswalks as well as street lighting in this stretch of roadway and now ask that anyone with information about the hit and run vehicle/drive is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

