Advertisement

Police arrest third suspect in Tennessee mass shooting

The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.
The shooting happened in the early hours of June 5.(WVLT News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A third arrest has been made in a mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured.

News outlets cited an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court for Eastern Tennessee in reporting that 31-year-old Rodney Harris was charged Tuesday in federal court with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The affidavit says he was seen in a Facebook live video carrying a rifle in front of Mary’s Bar & Grill and was among the gunshot victims.

Meanwhile, police made another appeal to the public to help identify possible suspects in the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Harris has an attorney.

Latest News

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals during the...
Henry insists foot is healthy, open to extension from Titans
The shooting happened on McCallie Avenue.
Police arrest second suspect in Tennessee mass shooting
Tennessee execution pause through 2022 could last longer
African American family
Tennessee university recording Black families’ oral history