Advertisement

Police question ‘person of interest’ following fatal Germantown shooting


Shooting in Germantown
Shooting in Germantown(News4)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Tuesday.

Metro Police on the scene told News4 the event occurred at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday at 3rd Ave N and Monroe St. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a person of interest was transported to Metro Police headquarters, where he is being questioned. Police are continuing to ask witnesses for any other information.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story when we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TDOT, law enforcement prepares for Bonnaroo traffic
Breaking News WSMV Logo
Body pulled from Cumberland River in downtown Nashville
Tuesday evening news update
Tuesday evening news update
Man gets A/C unit after going without it
Community responds to Nashville man without air conditioning