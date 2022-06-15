Police question ‘person of interest’ following fatal Germantown shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead Tuesday.

Metro Police on the scene told News4 the event occurred at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday at 3rd Ave N and Monroe St. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said a person of interest was transported to Metro Police headquarters, where he is being questioned. Police are continuing to ask witnesses for any other information.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story when we learn more.

