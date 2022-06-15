No avoiding the heat for blue-collar workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The unrelenting heat wave has become a part of the job for blue-collar workers who have to work under the sun.

With heat indexes in the triple digits across Middle Tennessee, some landscaping companies tell News4 they’re getting a much earlier start, trying to finish their jobs before 3 p.m.

The heat has become top of mind for roofing pro-Chad Chance, a project manager with Music City Exteriors.

“Whatever [my workers] need, it’s my job to keep them hydrated,” Chance said. “Their health is the most important. Got to keep them hydrated.”

News 4 ran into Chance and his team working on a roof in Franklin when the heat Tuesday was at its worst.

“There’s no shade cast on these shingles. Chance said that these shingles are cooking; it’s hot up there,” Chance said. “You walk out the front door, and you automatically feel the heat and the humidity, and what do you do? You’ve got to get after it, get down there, and get the job done.”

Chance says the shingles on a roof can reach up to 160 degrees, and his workers must use gloves to handle them.

On Tuesday, he made repeated trips to the store, refilling a heavy-duty cooler with waters and sports drinks.

“All the time, all the time. So it’s either that or I’m chucking waters up on the roof to them. Whatever it takes,” Chance said.

Work can’t stop just because it’s hot for blue-collar jobs across the country. Instead, Chance says, the assignments this week require extra care and attention - making sure no one is over-heating. That means more water breaks, chances to rest, and an earlier start.

“That’s the key to getting on the roof early, getting an early start before the heat sets in.”

According to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, there were five calls Tuesday across Nashville for heat-related illnesses.

