Murfreesboro fast food restaurant challenges biscuit bakers to competition

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Fas Food Restaurant Hardee’s prides itself on its home-cooked biscuits.

It’s a rigorous 225-step process to make them perfect.

Today at the Murfreesboro Hardees, managers challenged their biscuit makers to do just that.

Hardee’s restaurant is so confident their biscuits are the best that today, they let our cameras inside their kitchen to show off the process.

A couple of hundred steps from scratch to serving is a must-do.

Washing your hands, and learning how to roll batter and bake jus a few of the essentials

The Flour and Buttermilk Biscuit making is part of a National Competition for Hardee’s stores.

The biscuit makers aren’t trying to beat anyone; they’re all already employees; the point is to show off their skills that eventually lead to your taste buds.

Senior Biscuit Maker Dayna Pagano loves to sample.

“Oh yeah, we try not to, but it’d be hard not to eat them; they’re just so good.”

All this is good advertising, hard to ignore, when its hands, nose, and eventually mouth on effort.

