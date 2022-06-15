Man charged with vehicular homicide following death of 2 passengers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warrants for vehicular homicide were issued Tuesday night following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that claimed the lives of two people.

Metro Nashville Police said Michael Lutzweit, 28, of Madison, now faces two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, one count of vehicular assault, and one count of driving on a revoked license.

Tuesday afternoon, officials said a Nissan Pathfinder had turned west off Pitts Avenue and was in the center turn lane to merge into the left westbound roadway of Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to preliminary investigation, a Nissan Sentra, driven by Lutzweuit, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the left eastbound lane of Old Hickory Boulevard, crossed the yellow line into the turn lane, and struck the Pathfinder head-on. The Pathfinder was pushed backward on impact and into a Volkswagen Jetta, causing extensive front-end damage.

Police said the driver of the Jetta did not suffer any injuries; however, the driver of the Pathfinder was transported to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials confirmed that the 33-year-old front seat passenger and a 34-year-old passenger of the Sentra were pronounced dead at the scene, and efforts are now underway to locate their next of kin.

Lutzweit and the second rear seat passenger were transported to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, and police confirmed that both had outstanding warrants at the time of the crash.

Officials added that neither the 33-year-old front seat passenger nor the rear passengers in the Sentra were wearing seatbelts.

Lutzwuit is set to be taken to jail upon his release from the hospital.

