Law enforcement still searching for Summer Wells year after disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today marks the one-year anniversary since Summer Wells disappeared from her Hawkins County home in East Tennessee.

Investigators said they have not given up on finding Summer. Law enforcement officials went over the facts of the case on Wednesday during a press briefing and shared that they have no new updates since her disappearance. They have dedicated countless hours searching for her.

Even though there are no new updates, law enforcement will continue to search for her.

Five-year-old Summer Wells disappeared from her Hawkins County home on June 15, 2021.

“We didn’t expect this case to be going on a year later,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said.

Law enforcement has explored all the possibilities on whether or not she wandered away, was abducted or if foul play is involved in Summer’s disappearance. Her father believes someone kidnapped her from their home.

“It’s been the goal of this team since day one to find Summer. We’ve never stopped. We’ve never slowed down. We deal with it every day,” Lawson said.

Officials have conducted three large ground searches with more than 100 people involved. TBI agents have done 170 interviews in addition to making hundreds of calls on tips received.

However, social media has negatively impacted the investigation.

“We are also aware there are some people using this case for their own personal gain by spreading false information on social media and posting facts. Some go as far as to solicit donations,” TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said. “This has had a major impact on the investigation, and not in a good way.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s mission is to find missing children like Summer. Whey they wouldn’t say whether or not they’re involved in her specific investigation, they said visibility is key.

“It’s really about visibility and sharing the power of the photo and combining it with the power of the public so that if there’s someone who’s out there and information or recognizes the child, gives that information to law enforcement right away or to us, or both,” Leemie Kahng-Sofer, Director of Case Management Missing Children Division of the NCMEC.

Last year NCMEC helped law enforcement, families and child welfare with more than 27,000 cases of missing children. During that same time period, 89.9% of their cases were recovered.

“If there’s an attempted abduction in a particular area or within a certain mile radius of sex offenders, we can provide mapping to law enforcement,” Kahng-Sofer said.

Law enforcement officials said they are not considering Summer’s case cold.

The TBI encourages citizens to refrain from submitting tips based on Facebook and YouTube videos.

