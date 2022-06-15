John C. Tune Airport opens new facilities following devastating tornado damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Airport Authority celebrated the opening of the new hangers at John C. Tune Airport Wednesday.

Along with Nashville Mayor John Cooper and members of the Tune family, the MNAA held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of 78 new aircraft hangars and other restoration efforts following the March 2020 tornado damage.

An EF-2 tornado damaged 16 hangar buildings on March 3, 2020. Beginning in July 2020, MNAA developed a master redevelopment plan to restore and expand airport facilities at JWN.

Officials celebrated the newly rebuilt hangars. (MNAA)

In Feb. 2021, construction began on the $38.8 million projects. The restoration and improvement plan consisted of 100 hangars and plane ports, with the final one opening in May 2022.

“Nashville was devastated by the March 2020 tornado. Unfortunately, John C. Tune was directly in its path and felt its full wrath. But as Nashville does, we banded together to rebuild the city, and the Airport Authority and its Board worked quickly to develop a master plan to rebuild Tune,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA. “I’m proud to share that John C. Tune is now back and better than ever, featuring world-class facilities and expanded capacity for the general aviation travelers in Middle Tennessee.”

The John C. Tune redevelopment plan includes:

40 42-foot hangars

38 48-foot T hangars

Ten plane ports

Additional aircraft tie-downs

Airfield access roadway and visitor parking

Additional aircraft parking (completing August 2022)

Apron expansion (ending December 2022)

Administration/maintenance facility (ending Jan 2023)

