Four arrested in undercover drug bust Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four men were arrested Tuesday night as a part of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s continuing undercover narcotics investigation.

Officials reported that an undercover detective encountered Cedric Freeman, 36, at the corner of 4th Avenue South and Broadway. Freeman reportedly sold the detective cocaine in exchange for $80. MNPD said Freeman had been arrested in May after selling an undercover detective a gram of cocaine on May 18th. At Tuesday’s arrest, Freeman was free on a $5,000 bond.

The second arrest occurred when an undercover detective encountered Benjamin Smith, 34, on Demonbreun Street near 3rd Avenue South. Officials said Smith had sold the detective .5 grams of crack cocaine for $20.

The third arrest occurred after Lamonte Gray, 44, sold an undercover detective .5 grams of cocaine for $60 in a parking lot near 3rd Avenue and Broadway. Gray reportedly walked over to a parked car and quickly returned with the cocaine after agreeing to sell the detective the drugs. The driver of the vehicle, Alfio Lewis, 43, drove off but was reportedly stopped on 8th Avenue South and McGavock Street and taken into custody. MNPD said Lewis had the money the detective gave Gray, two grams of cocaine and marijuana.

MNPD said none of the substances recovered tested positive for fentanyl.

For those seeking treatment for drug addiction, the Community Overdose Response Team could help individuals find drug and alcohol treatment resources. To make a referral or learn more about this resource for our community, call CORT at (615) 687-1701.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.