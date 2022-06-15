FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scorching heat continues across Middle Tennessee

HEAT ADVISORIES HAVE BEEN EXTENDED THROUGH TOMORROW ACROSS THE MID STATE. WE’RE NOW UNDER A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THROUGH THURSDAY.

The heat continues across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky today with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon and feels like temperatures between 105°-110°.

We’re under another First Alert Weather Day today with heat advisories in effect for much of the Mid State. Just like the last couple of days, a stray shower cannot be totally ruled out to give us some relief from the heat, but most if not all of us will end up staying dry.

Tonight, will be warm and humid again with temperatures in the mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow is another First Alert Weather Day with heat advisory extended through tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will, once again, be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values well over 100°.

Friday will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s in the afternoon. We’re expecting quite the humid day with heat index values around 100°, but as of now our no heat advisory has been issued for Friday.

We’ll finally get a break from the worst of the heat this weekend with temperatures near 90 on Saturday and some higher elevations even staying in the 80s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs back in the lower 90s. The good news is that the humidity is expected to back off this weekend and we’ll keep plenty of sunshine around.

The heat will start to build back in next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s again on Monday and Tuesday.

