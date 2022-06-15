Festival goers ready for Bonnaroo’s return to the farm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a pandemic and historic flooding canceled two consecutive festivals, Bonnaroo is back and met with record-breaking heat.

On Wednesday tents lined Bonnaroo grounds for the first time in three years.

Despite a scorching opening day and the promise for feels-like temperatures in the tripled digits through the weekend, festival goers were faithful.

“Since last year was canceled, I owed it to Bonnaroo to come to this one,” Damon Heeter said.

“It’s worth it,” Olive Buchanan said.

The festival itself is equipped with dozens of water stations and medical tents. Attendees have their own tricks for staying cool.

“We have a shower that we use,” Allen Vincaurt said. “We use our cooler for the water. It feels good.”

“Before I leave my camp, I’m pounding five bottles of water,” Heeter said after acknowledging the heat “sucks.”

The Bonnaroo campgrounds opened Wednesday. The performances begin Thursday.

Headlining acts this year include Gryffin, J.Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly and Roddy Ricch.

