Electric companies explain A/C concerns amid heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Electric companies are asking for your help in protecting the city’s power grid. These record-high temperatures create record-high energy consumption, which could lead to issues.

With temperatures over 90, you may crank up your a/c at home. Still, companies like Nashville Electric Service and Tennessee Valley Authority say that could create issues for the city’s power grid, and they’re now suggesting you make a change.

“It’s just way too hot,” Whitney Nalevaiko said.

Whitney Nalevaiko works from home, and her thermostat typically sits at around 72 degrees to stay calm.

But temperatures rising over 90 are set for a lot lower.

“Sitting in your sweat all day on your couch is just not very comfortable,” Nalevaiko said.

And Whitney Isn’t the only one cranking up the air; thousands of people are also running to their thermostat, driving up the city’s energy consumption.

“Yesterday TVA hit a record for June in Energy consumption of over 31,300 Mega Watts,” Scott Fiedler, TVA Spokesman, said.

Almost double the average consumption for electric companies like TVA and NES. Now they are worried about overwhelming the power grid.

“With extreme temperatures, it is a concern and something we keep our eyes on,” Jack Baxter, NES Spokesman, said.

So, to help protect the city’s power grid, companies are suggesting customers make a few adjustments.

“For customers to set their thermostats to 78 degrees during the summer, I know that’s kind of warm down south where our humidity is high, but again it’s just a suggestion,” Baxter said.

A suggestion Whitney said is too much to ask.

“I will not be turning my air up,” Nalevaiko said.

But Joyce Hill says she will.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing, and it’s going to help everybody in the long run because we don’t want it to shut down on us,” Hill said.

Although she understands the need, Whitney believes companies must think of another way to save energy.

“I’m not surprised that they’re asking people to do that to save energy and power, but I don’t think that many people will be doing it,” Nalevaiko said.

Energy companies said turning up the temperature on your thermostat may be a bit uncomfortable, but it will save your wallet and the city’s power grid.

