Connect Downtown studying transportation needs in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Department of Transportation, in partnership with WeGo Public Transit, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Nashville Downtown Partnership, has embarked on a critical project to improve mobility and address traffic congestion in the downtown core.

The Downtown Nashville Neighborhood Traffic Project, named Connect Downtown, is designed to examine all of the needs that downtown’s street network must serve.

In its annual residential study (2021), the Nashville Downtown Partnership defined the downtown area as 1.8 square miles that includes 10,200 downtown residential units, up from 9,511 over the previous years, and nearly 8,000 rental properties and projects.

This broad transportation and development study will look at traffic congestion and travel demand in the downtown core, as well as examine and evaluate options for new transit and transportation initiatives. The plan will also analyze improvements in traffic operations, curbside access, traffic connectivity, and pedestrian and bicyclist safety, while supporting the anticipated growth in employment, residential and commercial development, and Nashville’s primacy as a tourism destination.

Viewed as a transformative opportunity, the collaboration between organizations highlights that Connect Downtown will develop a coordinated mobility framework and implementation strategy that sets the overarching strategic direction for downtown.

Connect Downtown initiated stakeholder meetings in March and recently launched public community engagement efforts during Nashville’s Earth Day Festival in April. Activities include public meeting and a community survey designed to collect transportation/mobility priorities, and opinions in Downtown Nashville.

Click to take the survey.

The survey, as well as schedules and additional details, is available on the project’s website.

