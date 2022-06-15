Community responds to Nashville man without air conditioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man who has lived for months without air conditioning came home to a surprise on Tuesday – a new air conditioner.

Xavier Peoples told his story to News4 on Monday of how he had been without air conditioning for himself and family.

One person who saw Peoples’ story went to a store on Tuesday and bought a new unit for Peoples and his family.

Peoples was at a loss for words when News4 called and told him on Tuesday that someone wanted to buy him a window air conditioning unit.

“I really didn’t even expect it at all,” Peoples said. “It’s been rough. It’s been rough.”

Peoples and his two daughters have been without air conditioning for more than three months. He didn’t qualify for the Metropolitan Action Committee’s Summer Cooling Program.

When Doug White saw People’s story about his family braving the heat with no AC, White paused the TV.

“My wife leaned over and said, ‘Why don’t we buy him an air conditioner?’” White said.

So, that’s what he did.

On Tuesday, White measured Peoples’ window and then went to the store to find an AC unit for him.

Peoples said his daughters are thrilled to have air conditioning at home.

“They are happy, about to cool off the house. I can’t wait. I appreciate this, I really do,” Peoples said.

White had just one request. He asked Peoples to pay an act of kindness forward once he gets the chance.

“Because we aren’t here very long,” White said. “God has blessed me and the least I can do is buy you an air conditioner.”

The Metropolitan Action Committee provides free window units and fans to the elderly, disabled and families with children under six. It also has energy assistance programs.

Click to learn about these programs.

