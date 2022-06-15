Clarksville woman indicted on child abuse, first-degree murder charges

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives have charged a Clarksville woman in the death of a 5-month-old from 2021.

On August 6, 2021, Clarksville Police officers arrived at a home on Hadley Drive around 8 a.m. for a call of an unresponsive baby. CPD said the infant’s grandmother, 44-year-old Toni Camia, told them she had taken a bath with the 5-month-old, Angel Stanford, and then fell asleep. The baby was taken to Tennova Healthcare hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy showed that the baby had drowned and also has methamphetamine in her system, according to the investigation’s lead detective. Blood results showed that Camia also had methamphetamine in her blood during the incident, which led the Montgomery County Grand Jury to issue an indictment for aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder.

Camia was already incarcerated at Montgomery County Jail for unrelated charges. She remains in custody on $300,000 bond.

