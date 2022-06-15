Advertisement

Body pulled from Cumberland River in downtown Nashville


Breaking News WSMV Logo
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, a body was found in the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville.

Nashville Fire officials told News4 they received a report of something floating in the water that resembled a person. NFD crews were then dispatched to 700 1st Ave North.

Upon arrival, crews could confirm that there was a victim in the water. Metro Nashville Police are also on the scene and will take over the investigation once NFD crews have the victim removed from the water.

There is no information about the condition of the victim nor their identity at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we learn more.

