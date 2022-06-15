Arrest made in 2018 Clarksville murder after Grand Jury indictment

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville detectives arrested a man on Tuesday for a murder in 2018.

On January, 7, 2018, Clarksville Police officers were called to an apartment on Bennett Drive and found 23-year-old Tavon Wilson shot to death inside. The investigation into Wilson’s death continued until last month, when Clarksville homicide detectives presented the evidence to the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

An indictment was then issued for 26-year-old DeVante LaDavid Ruffin.

Ruffin appeared in general sessions court on Tuesday afternoon for unrelated charges, then was taken into custody for the Grand Jury indictment. He was booked into Montgomery County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Ruffin is charged with 1st degree murder, firearm possession and aggravated burglary.

